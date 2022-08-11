N.H. delegation pushes for more low-income fuel aid
Buy Now

The state's all-Democratic congressional delegation is pushing for a big increase in the federal program that provides fuel aid to eligible, low-income homeowners.  Gov. Chris Sununu is working on a parallel state program that could expand eligibility so that more moderate-income families qualify for aid to cope with soaring energy prices this winter. Here, Dan Phaneuf of City Fuel delivered home heating oil in the winter of 2019 to a house on Manchester Street in Manchester.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

CONCORD — Citing soaring energy costs hitting homeowners during the upcoming winter, the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation led a bipartisan, bicameral push to boost spending on the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The New Hampshire lawmakers joined on a letter to House and Senate budget writers calling on them to set aside much more for this program that helps 5.3 million households nationwide afford their energy bills.