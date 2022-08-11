The state's all-Democratic congressional delegation is pushing for a big increase in the federal program that provides fuel aid to eligible, low-income homeowners. Gov. Chris Sununu is working on a parallel state program that could expand eligibility so that more moderate-income families qualify for aid to cope with soaring energy prices this winter. Here, Dan Phaneuf of City Fuel delivered home heating oil in the winter of 2019 to a house on Manchester Street in Manchester.
CONCORD — Citing soaring energy costs hitting homeowners during the upcoming winter, the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation led a bipartisan, bicameral push to boost spending on the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
The New Hampshire lawmakers joined on a letter to House and Senate budget writers calling on them to set aside much more for this program that helps 5.3 million households nationwide afford their energy bills.
All sources of home energy fuel have gone up significantly over the past 12 months in the U.S. according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index.
The increase is the highest seen since October 2005.
Electricity is up 13.7%, the largest such increase since April 2006, and heating oil is up 98.5%, the congressmen said.
“In light of skyrocketing home energy bills and additional increases expected for this winter, we urge the committee to provide emergency supplemental funding for this critical program,” they wrote.
The letter doesn’t make a specific request for additional spending.
The Senate Democratic plan for 2023 announced last month called for $4 billion for LIHEAP, which would be a $200 million increase over the current amount.
In New Hampshire, this price crunch is even greater with three of the state’s four largest utilities already announcing a near doubling of its energy charge that is automatically passed on to all consumers each month.
The delegation had urged Gov. Chris Sununu to use some of the state’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal discretionary money to provide more relief to struggling homeowners.
Sununu has already taken steps to do just that.
N.H. got record LIHEAP aid in 2021
As a senior member on the Senate Appropriations Committee, New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen helped deliver a record increase in LIHEAP grants over the previous year.
The ARPA bill alone provided $35 million in heating assistance to the state.
Sununu used those dollars last winter to increase the average grant to eligible families by nearly 60%.
The New Hampshire Legislature next month will take up Sununu’s proposal to give all households a $100 discount on their electricity bills to deal with the recent price hikes.
Sununu said he’s working with state energy officials to create a new state program that would expand eligibility under the LIHEAP program to more moderate-income families dealing with higher energy bills this winter.
The governor said this requires setting up a state-run relief plan that goes above the LIHEAP program since federal law sets rigid eligibility limits that can’t be bumped up.
Last year, Sens. Shaheen and Maggie Hassan had sent a bipartisan letter that helped convince the Biden administration to swiftly release LIHEAP grants including $25 million for New Hampshire ahead of the winter season.
Sen. Hassan worked with Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins to include in the Inflation Reduction Act the expansion and extension of a tax credit for energy efficient home upgrades.
The Senate passed that bill along party lines last Monday and the U.S. House is expected to follow suit soon.