Eversource Energy’s CEO James Judge told industry analysts Wednesday the utility expects Connecticut regulators to eventually permit the utility to recover tens of millions of dollars from ratepayers for costs related to Tropical Storm Isaias.
Eversource told the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority in November it spent at least $341 million for costs in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The Connecticut share was $230 million.
Maine's burgeoning solar industry is up in arms, after many developers received emails from Central Maine Power last week indicating that their projects are causing technical problems at substations that could require costly upgrades.
The Biden administration has temporarily suspended oil and gas leasing and permitting on federal lands and waters while it evaluates the legal and policy implications of the program, according to a Department of Interior memo.