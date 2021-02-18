Eversource Energy’s CEO James Judge told industry analysts Wednesday the utility expects Connecticut regulators to eventually permit the utility to recover tens of millions of dollars from ratepayers for costs related to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Eversource told the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority in November it spent at least $341 million for costs in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The Connecticut share was $230 million.

