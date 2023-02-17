As Connecticut lawmakers drill deep into how Eversource records profits amid higher bills this winter for customers, Eversource doubled the pay for its rookie CEO last year, even as other senior executives absorbed pay cuts.

In Joe Nolan Jr.'s first full year as CEO in 2022, Eversource profits hit a record $1.4 billion last year across its Connecticut Light & Power territory and other electric, gas and water businesses in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. CL&P operations contributed $533 million to Eversource's profits, up $131 million from 2021 when the company reached a settlement with Connecticut officials over its restoration preparations and response to a 2020 storm.