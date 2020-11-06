What's Working

Lineman apprentice Dan Shennett of Epping adjusts the straps connected to his harness while climbing at the Eversource training center in Hooksett recently.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Buoyed by higher year-to-year revenues from its electricity transmission business, Eversource Energy this week posted an 8.5% rise in earnings for the third quarter.

Between July and September, the utility reported net profits of $346.3 million, or $1.01 per share, up from $318.9 million, or 98 cents per share, in the corresponding period one year ago.

