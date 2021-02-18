MANCHESTER, Conn. - Eversource Energy this week turned in higher fourth-quarter and full-year earnings, mainly due to increased electricity distribution revenues and an absence of costly impairments that plagued the utility in 2019.
For the final three months of 2020, Eversource reported net income of $271.9 million, or 79 cents per diluted share, up from $250 million, or 77 cents per diluted share, in the corresponding period one year prior. On a full-year basis, the company improved from earnings of $909 million, or $2.81 per diluted share, in 2019 to $1.2 billion, or $3.55 per diluted share, in 2020.
Eversource Energy’s CEO James Judge told industry analysts Wednesday the utility expects Connecticut regulators to eventually permit the utility to recover tens of millions of dollars from ratepayers for costs related to Tropical Storm Isaias.
Maine's burgeoning solar industry is up in arms, after many developers received emails from Central Maine Power last week indicating that their projects are causing technical problems at substations that could require costly upgrades.