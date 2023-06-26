Northern Pass
Several hundred opponents of the Northern Pass transmission-line project rally outside the State House in Concord in April 2017.

Years after secretly buying North Country properties, Eversource is giving away thousands of acres of land once earmarked for the failed Northern Pass power transmission project, including some to private parties who previously owned certain parcels.

Transferring ownership of the land represents a final step for Northern Pass. The transfers include 92 properties in 15 towns and four counties and vary in size from seven to 330 acres, according to Eversource.