CONCORD — The state’s largest electric utility received private bids that it will soon reveal on its cost to purchase power over the next six months.
Officials with Eversource last month warned the Public Utilities Commission of their concerns about the number of bidders and the prices for these offers given how high wholesale energy market costs have shot up in neighboring states.
The power purchase offers came to Eversource over a four-hour period Tuesday, according to company officials.
Last summer, Eversource and the state’s three other largest utilities each passed on to consumers a roughly 100% increase in this default service charge that appears on each customer’s monthly bill.
The PUC and Department of Energy rejected the suggestion from Eversource that state regulators become more involved in judging this bidding process.
Currently, the PUC votes up or down on the rates each utility submits to them.
The PUC is evaluating whether it should get more involved in power purchasing in the future.
These offers will become public once the utility makes a required filing to the PUC on Thursday, according to William Hinkle, the utility’s media relations manager.
Under this process, the utility is asking the PUC to act on its request by Dec. 15.
If approved, this power charge will then get passed on to customer bills from this coming February through August.
On Wednesday, the Business & Industry Association is hosting a daylong Energy Symposium at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Manchester.
Panels will focus on the oil and gas markets, electric vehicle infrastructure, and an “all of the above” energy mix and energy security.