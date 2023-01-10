Eversource transformer
Traveling along Martins Ferry Road and crossing the intersection with Routes 3 and 28 in Hooksett on Tuesday morning with a convoy of vehicles is a large Eversource transformer bound for backup use in Hampton as part of regular upgrades there.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

Eversource moved a 59-ton transformer from Southern New Hampshire University in Hooksett to the Timber Swamp Substation in Hampton on Tuesday morning.

The transformer — 15 feet tall, 37 feet long and 12 feet wide — required a truck and trailer about 145 feet long and weighing more than 110 tons, the company said. It will act as a backup for three different substations, which supply power to towns including North Hampton, Greenland and Rye.

A caravan of about 10 vehicles accompanied a 59-ton transformer on its journey from Hooksett to Hampton on Tuesday.
