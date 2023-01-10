Traveling along Martins Ferry Road and crossing the intersection with Routes 3 and 28 in Hooksett on Tuesday morning with a convoy of vehicles is a large Eversource transformer bound for backup use in Hampton as part of regular upgrades there.
Eversource moved a 59-ton transformer from Southern New Hampshire University in Hooksett to the Timber Swamp Substation in Hampton on Tuesday morning.
The transformer — 15 feet tall, 37 feet long and 12 feet wide — required a truck and trailer about 145 feet long and weighing more than 110 tons, the company said. It will act as a backup for three different substations, which supply power to towns including North Hampton, Greenland and Rye.
“This move is for a long-term purpose, and for the long-term reliability for our customers,” Eversource Media Relations Manager William Hinkle said.
Eversource, New England’s largest energy provider, serves more than 3.6 million electric and natural gas customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, according to its website.
The spare transformer will be placed into service when Eversource retires the current transformer, or in case of an emergency, Hinkle said. The new transformer, which was originally transported from outside of New Hampshire, is about the same size as the existing one, and meets all the current standards, Hinkle said.
He said it might be a while until the new transformer goes into service.
“Transformers have a significant lifespan,” Hinkle said. “The average lifespan is upwards of 40 to 50 years.”
The transformer could help avoid delays later on.
“If a transformer fails, it’s not like you can get another in the next few days,” Hinkle said.
The transformer began its transport from Depot Road in Hooksett onto Martins Ferry Road and across Route 3.
Three state trooper vehicles blocked the intersection of Route 3 and Martins Ferry Road in order for the transport’s caravan of about 10 other vehicles to get through the traffic light safely. The transport tried to use main roads, like 27 East and 101, to avoid obstacles that would hinder the progress of the transport, Hinkle said.
“The route is designed to get away from twisty roads,” Hinkle said.
A red Ford F-150 truck led the way with a 16 1/2-foot plastic yellow pole that reported any low-hanging wire that the transformer might encounter. Hinkle said the cooperation of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation is essential in guaranteeing a safe delivery.
“This takes a lot of cooperation,” Hinkle said.
While the transport is a heavy and complicated maneuver, it is one that is not uncommon to Eversource. The last transformer delivery in the state happened just last month, when a transformer moved from Londonderry to Merrimack.
Putting new equipment in the right place before old equipment fails helps Eversource provide reliable service for its customers amid the additional factors, such as the increase of electric vehicle charging, according to Hinkle.
“We look to meeting the demands of a growing economy,” he said. “This move will help establish a more resilient connection for the future.”