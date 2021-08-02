Eversource Energy executives are on the defensive after two ratings agencies cut the credit outlook to negative for Connecticut Light & Power, citing its run-ins with state regulators over the utility’s response to Tropical Storm Isaias last year.
A conference call Friday with industry analysts following the release of second-quarter financial results was dominated by questions about Eversource’s CL&P franchise, though Eversource also serves gas and electric customers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Moody’s Investors Service in mid-June changed its outlook to negative from stable. A negative outlook signals a possible downgrade in a credit rating that would boost the cost of borrowing.
Phil Lembo, Eversource’s chief financial officer, told industry analysts the negative outlook “doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re going to be downgraded.”
However, Moody’s said it is unlikely Eversource will be upgraded “in the near term.” Improving finances could lead the ratings agency to restore its outlook to stable, it said.
Moody’s also reduced the outlook for parent company Eversource, saying its financial performance over the past few years has been weak compared with peers with similar ratings.
Eversource’s rocky relationship with Connecticut regulators was a focus of Moody’s. The ratings agency cited heavy penalties imposed by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority on Eversource for its preparation for, and response to, Isaias in August 2020.
“We currently view the Connecticut regulatory environment as more challenging and less supportive of CL&P’s credit quality,” Moody’s said.
S&P Global also reduced CL&P’s outlook to negative, citing the strong rebuke by PURA of the utility’s handling of the storm.
“The negative outlook on CL&P reflects our view of the company’s weaker management of regulatory risk and reduced financial cushion from its downgrade threshold,” it said in May.
Lembo focused on PURA’s actions to explain the reduced outlook.
“While we’re not happy with these developments, we understand these changes are primarily related to the ongoing regulatory proceedings in Connecticut, such as the temporary rate reduction docket and the .... penalties stemming from the Isaias report,” he said.
Moody’s said Eversource’s credit rating must reflect the decision by Connecticut regulators to impose stiff penalties for its handling of the storm that left hundreds of thousands of customers without power for days.
Its relationship with regulators “makes the result of future rate proceedings less predictable,” Moody’s said.
PURA harshly criticized Eversource in an April 28 report following an eight-month investigation of its handling of Isaias. Regulators rebuked Eversource for numerous failures, with “inactions or deficiencies” creating a significant risk to public safety.
Eversource has said customers in every town it serves lost electricity, yet it restored power safely and faster than in previous major storms.
Connecticut regulators ordered Eversource to return $30 million to customers in the form of a credit. PURA also ordered a reduction in Eversource’s return on equity by 0.9%, or about $31 million a year, which the utility is appealing in state Superior Court.
Moody’s cited other reasons for its negative outlook. Eversource is weighed down by debt to pay for capital projects such as offshore wind development and unfunded pension liabilities, the ratings agency said. It said it does not see “meaningful cash flow” from the wind project until 2024 at the earliest.
Eversource’s total investment as of March was $921 million, Moody’s said.
It formed a partnership with Orsted, a Danish wind energy company, in 2019 to jointly develop an offshore wind farm to provide electricity to Connecticut, New York and Rhode Island.
Chief Executive Officer Joe Nolan said Tropical Storm Elsa that soaked Connecticut in early July, but brought no damaging high winds was “really a good exercise” for Eversource. With less damage and fewer outages, repair crews wrapped up their work far more quickly than after Isaias.
Nolan, who is based in Boston, said he has been spending much of his time in Connecticut.
“We’ve been out with multiple parties,” he said. “And, you know, I think that the temperature certainly has reduced and folks are in a good place.”
Eversource posted profit of $264.5 million in the second quarter that ended June 30, up nearly 5% from the same period last year. Revenue of $2.1 billion increased more than 8.5% from the same three months in 2020.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.