Eversource and Unitil customers would see sharp reductions in their monthly electricity bills as of Aug. 1 if regulators approve proposed rate cuts because of cheaper natural gas prices.
“It’s good news for consumers,” said Don Kreis, the state’s consumer advocate, who represents the interests of residential utility customers.
“It’s real savings for customers, so they should pray for a cool July and enjoy the hot August,” Kreis said, noting air conditioning would become cheaper in August.
The Public Utilities Commission is expected to rule on the rate requests this month, Kreis said.
Eversource customers who get their power from the company would pay $145.79 a month for 600 kilowatt hours as of Aug. 1 – a savings of about $46, or 24%. The same amount of power would have cost $201.65 last August, according to the company.
But Eversource warned that ratepayers “should expect continued market volatility and higher supply costs this coming winter.”
For customers getting power from Unitil, those using 600 kilowatt hours now pay $218.85 a month but would pay only $142.84 – a $76 monthly drop or 35% less.
“Certainly, we’re glad to see the (energy) supply rate lower substantially for our customers from where it had been this past winter,” said Alec O’Meara, Unitil’s manager of external affairs.
Energy costs make up roughly half of a customer’s bill, according to Eversource.
Penni Conner, Eversource’s executive vice president for customer experience and energy strategy, was pleased to see energy costs drop after “the unprecedented volatility in the energy markets hitting our customers hard in the last year.”
New Hampshire customers on average use 25% more electricity during the summer months, with air conditioners, fans and other appliances in use.
On the energy portion of their bill, Eversource customers would pay 12.6 cents per kilowatt hour as of August, down from the current 20.2 cents and the 22.6 cents charged from August 2022 through January 2023.
Unitil customers would pay 13.25 cents starting in August, compared to 25.9 cents currently.
“In short, the high rates for this past winter were largely due to ongoing natural gas pipeline capacity constraints that require New England to compete in the global market for liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments,” O’Meara said.
Unitil, he said, doesn’t “benefit from or profit from increases or decreases” to the energy supply rate.
Kreis said New Hampshire’s utilities are “very, very handcuffed because we told utilities to divest their generation assets and to procure energy in the wholesale market.”