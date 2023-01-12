WASHINGTON — After a backlash from Texas Republicans and others, the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission says the agency has no plans to ban gas stoves following a report finding health hazards linked to gas ranges.
An agency commissioner did suggest moving away from them, but the chairman shot down talk of a prohibition Wednesday.
“Research indicates that emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous, and the CPSC is looking for ways to reduce related indoor air quality hazards,” CPSC Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric said in a prepared statement. “But to be clear, I am not looking to ban gas stoves, and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so.”
The statement follows an interview with Bloomberg on Monday in which CPSC commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. said the agency plans to take action to address the “hidden hazard” presented by gas stoves and that “any option is on the table,” including a ban.
Natural gas stoves are used in about 40% of U.S. homes, but studies have found they emit harmful air pollutants at levels deemed unsafe by the EPA and World Health Organization. Exposure to these levels are linked to respiratory illness, cardiovascular problems, cancer and other health conditions.
A December study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that over 12% of current childhood asthma cases in the U.S. can also be attributed to gas stoves.
After the news broke, Republican lawmakers were quick to attack a potential ban as an overreach by the Biden administration.
On Monday, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted an illustration of a gas stove with the phrase “Come and take it.”
“The Biden administration is once again going to extreme lengths to appease Green New Deal fanatics — they’re considering a national ban on gas stoves,” Cruz wrote in another tweet.
“I’ll NEVER give up my gas stove. If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands. COME AND TAKE IT,” Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, wrote on Twitter Tuesday.
Jackson said discussion of a ban on gas stoves is a “waste of time,” and an example of government overreach during a Wednesday morning appearance on Newsmax. He added it would be a burden on lower- and middle-class individuals who currently have gas stoves.
“It’s cheaper, it’s faster, it’s more efficient,” Jackson said of gas stoves. “It’s going to cost a fortune for people to go in and convert to electric from gas.”
However, if a ban did happen one day it would only apply to future products and not require existing gas stove users to switch. Additionally, the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law in August included a rebate of up to $840 for the purchase of new electric ranges.
“To be clear, CPSC isn’t coming for anyone’s gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products,” Trumka tweeted Monday. “For Americans who CHOOSE to switch from gas to electric, there is support available.”
Some Democrats fired back. On Wednesday, Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, criticized Republicans on Twitter for “lying and being dishonest over gas stoves.” He added it was an attempt to distract from last week’s contested House speaker race.
The issue could remain in play in Washington as Senate and House committee leaders expressed concern over the commission’s validity.
“The federal government has no business telling American families how to cook their dinner,” Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a prepared statement. “If this is the greatest concern that the Consumer Product Safety Commission has for American consumers, I think we need to reevaluate the commission.”
On the House side, Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., told E&E News she plans to bring the issue and commission before her committee.
In the statement on Wednesday, CPSC Chair Hoehn-Saric said the commission will ask the public for more information in the spring on gas stove emissions and solutions.
“This is part of our product safety mission — learning about hazards and working to make products safer,” Hoehn-Saric said.
