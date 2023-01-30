FILE PHOTO: IAA MOBILITY 2021 show in Munich

FILE PHOTO: Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is seen during the Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021. 

 MICHAELA REHLE/REUTERS

Ford Motor Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%.

Shares of Ford were down 2.4% before the bell. Tesla was flat.