LACONIA — While giving President Joe Biden no credit, and wary of increased costs for other essential items, Blake Ring nonetheless basked softly Thursday in the glow of gas prices in the City on the Lakes being under $4 a gallon.
Astride a 2006 Harley-Davidson Road King, Ring at around 5:40 p.m. had just filled up his gas tank at the Cumberland Farms on Court Street for $3.99 per gallon.
That price, according to GasBuddy, was the highest of three stations in Laconia that were selling sub-$4 a gallon gas Thursday; the others were Budget Gas on Court Street, about a quarter mile west of Cumberland Farms, $3.98; and the Irving station on Union Avenue, which was at $3.96 per gallon.
Until recently, “It used to cost me $30” to fill his motorcycle, said Ring, “now its $20.”
He admitted that he bought gas at the Cumberland Farms specifically because prices at his usual gas station were double-digits above what he paid.
Ring recalled filling his Hyundai SUV “the other day and it was $84 and now it’s $61,” adding that fuel prices for his Jeep Gladiator had declined similarly.
By his math, Ring thinks his household will save $100 on gas per month if the current prices hold.
“But the way everything is,” he continued, leads him to suspect that even if that does happen, “something else” will offset the savings on gas.
Asked whether Biden had any impact on the price of gas coming down – the president has been lambasted by critics for making gas prices soar – Ring replied “absolutely not.”
As to whether he was planning to celebrate with a long-distance trips, Ring said he wasn’t and would instead stay close to home.