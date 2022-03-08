Gas prices hit record highs — and it could be a while before U.S. drivers see relief at the pump, experts say.
Nationwide, the average cost of gas was $4.104 per gallon as of March 7. That’s up from 2008’s previous record of $4.103 per gallon, GasBuddy said in a news release.
With prices expected to stay high, drivers may consider ways to conserve the fuel that’s already in their cars. Here are some tips from experts.
How can you use less gas?
The first steps to fuel conservation can come before you leave the house. Drivers are urged to take their cars in for regular service and keep enough air in their tires, according to AAA and the State Farm insurance company.
When you prepare to hit the road, experts suggest removing extra cargo from your car to improve fuel economy. Another idea is to map out your trip ahead of time so you avoid traffic and don’t need to turn around.
Once you’re on the road, the U.S. Department of Energy says it’s best to avoid being idle or accelerating rapidly. It’s also recommended that drivers who seek efficiency use cruise control.
“Slow down and drive the speed limit,” AAA said on its website. “On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.”
On warm days, drivers should consider limiting their use of air conditioning when driving slowly. Another tip is to park in shaded areas with the windows cracked open to avoid the need to cool your car, according to New Hampshire state officials.
What’s pushing prices up?
As GasBuddy reported an all-time high national average for gas, AAA also announced the highest prices seen in more than a decade.
AAA recorded the national average cost for regular fuel at $4.173, up about 50 cents over last week and $1.39 compared to this time last year, figures published March 8 show.
The trend comes comes after Russia invaded Ukraine, leading other countries to impose sanctions. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said this marks the first time the United States has seen gas prices rise at this pace and get so high.
“That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense, with crippling sanctions on Russia curbing their flow of oil, leading to the massive spike in the price of all fuels: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more,” De Haan said in a news release. “It’s a dire situation and won’t improve any time soon. The high prices are likely to stick around for not days or weeks, like they did in 2008, but months.”
