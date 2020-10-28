Three environmentalist groups have filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over its environmental analysis of the planned New England Clean Energy Connect hydroelectric corridor, which the groups oppose.

The Appalachian Mountain Club, Natural Resources Council of Maine and Sierra Club Maine allege in the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, that the Army Corps failed to rigorously assess the transmission corridor project's environmental impact on western Maine in an analysis completed in July.

