Hitchiner Manufacturing Co. recently invested $1 million in solar panels for its Milford campus, a project designed to offset New Hampshire’s high electricity costs.
With some of the highest electrical costs in the nation, the expense was making it difficult for Hitchiner to compete with companies in other states, according to John H. Morison IV, Hitchiner’s vice president, secretary and treasurer.
That challenge, coupled with the desire to adopt sustainable energy sources, prompted Hitchiner to install a 510-kilowatt solar array that will produce more than 625,000 kilowatt-hours of renewable energy every year at a cost of less than 4 cents per kilowatt-hour, he said.
“The solar array that we put in allows us to generate very cost effective, sustainable energy,” said Morison, whose company manufactures automotive components and other technology products for investment castings.
Hitchiner expects to save more than $3.5 million over the lifespan of the array, which will be operational this fall. The array will reduce the company’s carbon footprint by more than 665,000 pounds annually, according to Dan Weeks of ReVision Energy, the company that installed it.
ReVision Energy has installed more than 10,000 solar projects but not many as large as the newest one in Milford, he said, adding New Hampshire is still behind in its efforts to develop competitive and sustainable sources of energy.
“It was an exciting process for me and certainly our technical team to get to take this on,” said Weeks, who led a tour of the new solar array on Friday.
Sen. Maggie Hassan, who joined the tour, also participated in a roundtable discussion with Hitchiner staff to discuss the new investment. Now is the time to make it easier for businesses to commit to solar projects, and it must also be easier for homeowners to retrofit their houses to address New Hampshire’s energy challenges, she said.
“Climate change is upon us,” said Hassan, stressing it is not a political issue. The nation has been warned about this situation for a long time, and it is already having an impact on the coastline and fishermen, she added.
John H. Morison III, Hitchiner’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement that an effort must be made to work together to make the state more attractive and competitive.
“We need to, perhaps most critically, develop competitive and reliable sources of commercial energy so that businesses and manufactures in particular, can grow the state’s economy,” he said.
More than two years ago, Hitchiner expanded its company and built an 85,000-square-foot facility. Since then it has hired 70 new positions. Rob Werner, state director of the League of Conservation Voters, an American environmental advocacy group, praised Hitchiner for its $1 million solar investment.
“As leading companies start to do this, it is really a positive for the entire community,” said Werner, who believes there will be a significant amount of new municipal solar projects initiated throughout the state in the coming months.