New England should have adequate electricity supply this winter, according to the organization that oversees the regional power grid.

New Englanders shouldn’t have to worry about controlled power outages this winter, according to the operator of the region’s power grid.

“Based on seasonal weather forecasts and information provided by generators about their fuel arrangements, the region’s power system is prepared for mild and moderate weather conditions,” Gordon van Welie, ISO New England’s president and CEO, said Monday. ISO New England is the nonprofit entity that oversees the region’s power grid.