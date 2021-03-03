MANCHESTER, Conn. — Seven months after abandoning an unpopular rate hike that sent summer electricity bills soaring for some customers, Eversource Energy is requesting another increase to recover its lost income and offset new costs.

In materials submitted to the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority on Monday, Eversource officials presented a choice: a single 8.2% increase for residential customers taking effect on May 1 or a "phased-in cost recovery" plan that would raise rates by 0.7% on May 1 and 3.24% on Oct. 1.

