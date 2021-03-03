MANCHESTER, Conn. — Seven months after abandoning an unpopular rate hike that sent summer electricity bills soaring for some customers, Eversource Energy is requesting another increase to recover its lost income and offset new costs.
In materials submitted to the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority on Monday, Eversource officials presented a choice: a single 8.2% increase for residential customers taking effect on May 1 or a "phased-in cost recovery" plan that would raise rates by 0.7% on May 1 and 3.24% on Oct. 1.
WASHINGTON - Deb Haaland, U.S. President Joe Biden’s historic pick for interior secretary, will seek to reassure lawmakers that she will balance energy interests with climate change goals as the top administrator of America’s vast public lands on Tuesday.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Plans for seismic surveys to help find oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge have fizzled due to a lack of protection for polar bears, according to a brief statement Saturday from the Department of the Interior.
MANCHESTER, Conn. - Eversource Energy this week turned in higher fourth-quarter and full-year earnings, mainly due to increased electricity distribution revenues and an absence of costly impairments that plagued the utility in 2019.