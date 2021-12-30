CONCORD — The battle over whether to cut spending on energy efficiency projects returns to the state Public Utilities Commission after a lower court judge declined to block the PUC’s controversial decision.
Clean Energy NH sued the PUC earlier in December over its decision that rejected a plan to roughly double spending on energy efficiency for the next three years.
A monthly charge on all electricity bills pays for these projects.
The renewable energy sector and the state’s major utilities had agreed to a $358 million budget for these projects from 2021-2023. But the PUC instead ordered the utilities to cut spending in that agreement by about $200 million. This would reduce energy efficiency spending from $176 million over the past three years down to roughly $158 million for the next three.
Lawyers for Clean Energy NH, energy efficiency companies and municipal partners argued that this decision had to be overturned to avoid “hundreds, if not thousands” of layoffs among small businesses early on in 2022.
In his decision, Merrimack County Superior Court Judge Andrew Shulman said the state law governing the PUC only permits aggrieved parties to appeal a decision to the state Supreme Court once the regulatory agency completes its review.
“The New Hampshire Supreme Court has the exclusive jurisdiction to hear and decide this case. There is nothing subtle about those statutes,” Shulman wrote.
Shulman said the Supreme Court has the power to act quickly enough to prevent disruption to the renewable energy sector.
Judge cites 'administrative law textbook' case
Sam Evans Brown, executive director of Clean Energy NH, noted that while denying their motion, the judge said the problems cited in the PUC decision were headings for “an administrative law textbook.”
“We disagree with the judge’s analysis that the standard process of appealing a PUC decision represents an adequate, legal remedy, speedy enough to avoid the harm to the state’s energy efficiency workforce,” Evans Brown said. “Indeed those harms have already begun.”
Consumer advocate Don Kreis said he wasn’t surprised by the court’s ruling, but had hoped it would have stepped in given the stakes of this controversy.
“In normal times, it's good for the trial courts not to muddle in the administrative processes of an independent, quasi-judicial agency like the N.H. PUC,” Kreis said. “But when it comes to the PUC's Nov. 12 energy efficiency decision, these are not normal times.”
Utility executives have already filed a motion for the PUC to reconsider its decision.
Gov. Chris Sununu and Energy Commissioner Jared Chicoine have both said they support a stay of the PUC’s order. If approved, this would keep the current energy efficiency level of spending in place.
Sununu said he appreciated the PUC’s desire not to increase energy costs for consumers, but said he had concerns proposed cuts to these programs could cause them to “wither on the vine.”
Sununu has nominated former consumer advocate Anne Ross to sit as a special PUC commissioner on this matter and others in place of Commissioner Carleton Simpson.
Prior to joining the PUC, Simpson had been regulatory counsel for Unitil and took an active role on the utility’s behalf in this matter.