KEENE -- The city of Keene celebrated its newest and largest solar installation last week.
The 1.36 MW ground-mounted solar project is located at the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is owned and operated by Ashuelot River Hydro, Inc.
“As a longtime resident of Keene, I’m proud to see our city take the lead in harnessing both water and sun to meet a growing share of our energy needs,” Bob King, president of Ashuelot River Hydro said in a press release.
“With heat waves, floods and hurricanes imposing ever higher tolls and with the cost of fossil fuels going through the roof, Keene is proving that we can power a clean and sustainable future with abundant homegrown renewables like solar.”
The 3,584-panel solar farm is helping the city further its commitment to sustainability. In January of 2019, the Keene City Council adopted a resolution to move to 100% renewable energy use by the year 2030.
Keene also has an existing 643 kW solar array installed on the roof of the Keene Public Works and Police Departments. Combined, the solar installations are estimated to generate 2.4 million kWh of clean, solar electricity each year, which will be enough to offset a majority of Keene’s total municipal electric needs.
Both solar arrays were installed by ReVision Energy, a local employee-owned solar company. The new Wastewater Treatment Plant array is Keene’s largest solar installation.
On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan joined city officials for a ceremonial flipping of the switch.
"We've seen how events on the other side of the globe can impact energy costs for Granite Staters, making it imperative that we build an economy that isn't dependent on Big Oil or foreign countries," Hassan said in the press release. "Keene's solar array is part of the solution, helping lower energy costs and saving taxpayers money, while also contributing to our collective efforts to combat the existential threat of climate change. It was wonderful to be in Keene to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of this solar array, and I will keep working in the Senate to strengthen our clean-energy economy, bring down energy costs, and protect our environment."