IAEA expert mission visits Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

A view shows the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during a visit by members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission, in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, in this picture released Friday.

 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV — A critical nuclear power plant in Ukraine again lost external power, international energy officials said on Saturday, heightening concern over its operations as the energy battle between Moscow and the West ramped up in recent days amid the ongoing war.

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant — the largest in Europe — saw its last remaining main external power line cut off even as a reserve line was able to continue supplying electricity to the grid, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.