FILE PHOTO: Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. 

 HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/REUTERS

MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Monday it was for all shareholders to decide whether Nord Stream gas pipelines damaged in blasts last year should be mothballed.

Sources familiar with the plans told Reuters last week that the ruptured Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, built by Russia's state-controlled Gazprom, were set to be sealed up and mothballed as there are no immediate plans to repair or reactivate them.