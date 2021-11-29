LOUDON — To prevent some 400 layoffs and get 600 projects out of limbo, an advocacy group announced it will ask a judge for an emergency stay of cuts to the state’s energy-efficiency program.
At a press conference Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Newell and Crathern, an insulation contractor located off Route 106, Sam Evans-Brown, the executive director of Clean Energy NH, said the motion would be filed by the end of the week.
The motion is a response to an action by the state Public Utilities Commission earlier this month.
The PUC rejected an energy efficiency program that had the support of major electric companies along with renewable energy advocates. The proposed plan would have led to record spending on these projects over the next three years.
Instead, the three-person PUC issued a decision that cut for the next two years a system’s benefit charge on monthly electric bills which goes to support energy efficiency work.
Evans-Brown said if Clean Energy’s request was granted, the funding of the NHSaves program would be kept at 2020 levels until a long-term solution is found.
According to the NHSaves website, the program is “funded by electric and natural gas ratepayers and delivered by Eversource, Liberty Utilities, New Hampshire Electric Cooperative and Unitil to make our homes, businesses and towns more sustainable and more comfortable places to live and work, both now and in the future.”
NHSaves, which works through private companies — like Newell’s — to do eligible improvements, said its members are “working diligently to understand the implications” of the PUC decision, and to develop solutions “so that we can collectively move forward with our important energy efficiency programs.”
But what was clear, the NHSaves website said, is “Any new projects anticipated for 2022 and any new residential projects for 2021 are now paused. Customers with a new 2021 commercial project should contact their utility for further clarification. Additionally, all point-of-sale and retail rebates and incentives on lighting, appliances, equipment and HVAC systems are closed as of November 23, 2021.”
In his opening remarks, Evans-Brown said the PUC did “a complete one-eighty” on its 10-year plan, and made what he called the “radical decision” to cut current funding by “more than half.”
The timing of the PUC’s decision was awful, he added, and could mean that NHSaves contractors are facing “imminent layoffs.”
Newell later estimated that between 300 and 400 people in the state’s energy-efficiency industry could lose their jobs.
Already, he said, it has been reported that 600 energy-efficiency projects have been canceled.
Newell said in the press conference that there was “enormous customer support” for the state’s energy-efficiency program.
Jason Palmer, of P&M Insulation of Londonderry, said Monday’s subfreezing temperatures underscored the need to have a warm home.
“It’s cold out here,” he said, adding that for some Granite Staters “heat and hot water is a luxury.”
Mike Turcotte of Turn Cycle Solutions, an energy-efficiency contractor in Nashua, said the PUC decision — which Evans-Brown earlier said was due nearly a year ago — was “extremely detrimental” to customers who may not know the status of their NHSaves projects.
After the press conference, Evans-Brown said if a judge grants Clean Energy’s stay, then the matter of the NHSaves funding would go back to the PUC for a possible rehearing.
Energy efficiency is smart and cost-effective, he said, noting a review of NHSaves’ operation from 2018-2020 found that for every dollar spent, more than three dollars in savings was achieved.
He said that compared to all other New England states, New Hampshire is “spending much, much less” on energy efficiency.