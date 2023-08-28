CONCORD — Liberty Utilities is asking state regulators for a 22.5% permanent rate increase on certain charges that if granted would cost the average residential customer about $220 more per year.
The state Public Utilities Commission on Friday approved a procedural schedule for the rate hike request.
PUC officials said regulators could take up to a year to complete their review.
If approved, this would increase rates by $27.6 million a year.
Liberty Utilities has 98,000 customers in the state, most in Merrimack Valley region towns from Nashua to the Lakes Region. The utility also has customers in Keene on the Vermont border and Berlin in the North Country.
Company officials said much of the requested hike is to cover the increased cost of gas distribution, including updates to its infrastructure.
Liberty is seeking to increase rates by about 10% on a temporary basis as of Oct. 1, which would raise the average residential consumer’s heating bill by about $100 annually.
The PUC will hold its first hearing on the permanent rate increase Sept. 21 at a hearing in Concord.
The commission will take initial testimony on the temporary rate hike on Sept. 27.
In a mailing to its customers, Liberty officials said the rate hikes will not be uniform.
"Due to fluctuations and variances in seasonal consumption, individual customers' actual monthly bills will be higher or lower than the average depending on their specific level of volumes consumed," the mailing said.
Covering capital investments
The utility also is asking the PUC to approve step rate increases to pay for future capital investments from 2023 to 2025.
If approved, these rate increases would be in effect for the next three years.
Liberty officials said the company has made $179 million in capital improvements since its last rate increase.
The state Department of Energy has the authority to screen this rate increase request and make a recommendation to the commission.
The PUC last granted Liberty Utilities a rate increase in July 2021. More than half of that $13.5 million hike ($7.2 million) went to capital improvements.
Consumer Advocate Don Kreis also will take part in this process. He could oppose this request and argue for a lower rate hike.
“I think that’s somewhat ahead of what inflation has done over the past four years, but of course a utility never gets all of what it seeks,” Kreis said of the latest request.
Unitil, the only other gas utility in the state, previously agreed not to seek a new rate increase before 2024, Kreis said.