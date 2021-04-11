NORWALK, Conn. —Eight months following sharp criticism on Eversource Energy's response times after Tropical Storm Isaias sent trees crashing through power lines, the company is replacing its CEO with the man who has led its efforts to generate electricity from offshore wind farms.
The organization that oversees New England's power grid — essentially the same role as the one blamed for Texas's winter electricity woes — is being zapped by advocates for its executives' sky-high salaries and a lack of transparency.
Three of Maine's largest conservation groups filed a motion Friday in a federal court to add the U.S. Department of Energy to their earlier lawsuit challenging federal permits that were granted to Central Maine Power for its controversial hydropower transmission project.