Maine biomass firm coming to NH paid vendors late

The Jonesboro, Maine biomass plant owned by Stored Solar LLC, a renewable energy company expanding into New Hampshire, buying shuttered plants.

 Image from Stored Solar business presentation

A Maine biomass company is expanding operations to New Hampshire with the purchase of four wood-burning power plants.

Stored Solar LLC, of West Enfield in Maine, bought the plants in Whitefield and Springfield owned by EWP Renewable Corp, and the plants in Bethlehem and Tamworth known as Pine Tree Power.

Sunday, April 11, 2021
Thursday, April 08, 2021
Tuesday, March 30, 2021