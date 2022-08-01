Dominion-Energy-wind-turbines

Over 30 miles off Virginia Beach are Dominion Energy's first two turbines, which will be part of their eventual wind farm, as seen Sept. 27, 2021.

 Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot

Many states are looking to offshore wind as a key source of clean energy that’s essential in their fight against climate change. Other states are just looking to cash in.

“States and regions that invest in offshore wind are going to benefit greatly economically,” said South Carolina state Rep. Jason Elliott, a Republican. “If South Carolina doesn't take advantage of this emerging industry, the concern would be that it will go elsewhere.”