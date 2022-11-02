N.H. gets 30% boost in low-income heating aid
Buy Now

The state's all-Democratic congressional delegation announced Wednesday New Hampshire would get $34 million from the the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Here, Dan Phaneuf of City Fuel delivered home-heating oil to a house on Manchester Street in Manchester.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER/

WASHINGTON — New Hampshire will receive nearly $34 million in home energy aid for low-income families, a 30% increase over what the program on its own has provided in past years, the state's congressional delegation announced Wednesday.

The Low Income Home Heating Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provides aid to eligible families to help pay their home heating bills and prevent shutoffs.