N.H. gets 30% boost in low-income heating aid

The state's all-Democratic congressional delegation announced Wednesday New Hampshire would get $34 million from the the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Here, Dan Phaneuf of City Fuel delivered home-heating oil to a house on Manchester Street in Manchester.
WASHINGTON — New Hampshire will receive nearly $34 million in home energy aid for low-income families, a 30% increase over what the program on its own has provided in past years, the state's congressional delegation announced Wednesday.
The Low Income Home Heating Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provides aid to eligible families to help pay their home heating bills and prevent shutoffs.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee working group that finances LIHEAP.
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said she lobbied with a bipartisan group of lawmakers from the hardest hit states to gain approval of $1 billion for the program last September.
The additional aid is welcome given the average cost of home heating fuel has gone up more than 80% over the past year.
In 2021, the state received a record, $35 million in total home heating aid. This included money coming from the LIHEAP budget as well as from COVID-19 relief laws such as the American Rescue Plan.
The grants prior to the winter of 2021 were so significant the state increased by nearly 60% the average grant given to homeowners.