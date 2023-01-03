U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 11% to a 10-month low on Tuesday as volatility continues into 2023 on forecasts for warmer-than-normal weather and lower heating demand in January than previously expected.
In 2022, U.S. gas futures had their most volatile year yet, with both implied and historic volatility at record highs as soaring global gas prices fed demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Traders said the biggest uncertainty for the market remains when Freeport LNG will restart its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas. After several delays from October to November to December, Freeport expects the facility to return in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals. Many analysts, however, have long said they did not expect the plant to return until the first quarter because the company still has work to do to satisfy federal regulators.
Whenever Freeport returns, U.S. demand for gas will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production. Freeport shut on June 8 after a pipe failure caused an explosion due to inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest action. Several vessels, including Prism Diversity, Prism Courage, Prism Agility and Elisa Larus, were waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport. Some of those ships - Prism Diversity and Prism Courage - have been there since early November. Other ships were sailing toward the plant, including Corcovado LNG, which is expected to arrive in mid January, and Kmarin Diamond and Wilforce in late January.
Front-month gas futures fell 50.8 cents, or 11.4%, to $3.967 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:42 p.m. EST (1742 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Feb. 11. That would be the contract's fourth decline in a row and its biggest daily percentage drop since Nov. 8 when it lost 11.6%. It also keeps the contract in technically oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a fourth day in a row for the first time since October. In addition, the premium of futures for March over April <NGH23-J23>, which the industry calls the widow maker, fell to a record low as some in the market give up hope that extreme cold would cause prices to spike later this winter.
Speculators last week boosted their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges by the most since September to their lowest since early December, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.