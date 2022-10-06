SALEM, Massachusetts — The company that operates the electrical grid for New England has agreed to pay a $500,000 civil penalty and comply with other conditions in order to settle a complaint by federal energy regulators.
The complaint alleged that ISO New England failed to take action when it became apparent that what was then known as the Salem Footprint power station was experiencing significant construction delays and would not be operating by June 2017.
The plant's operators, as a result, improperly received $104 million in capacity payments at a time when it was not generating any power.
The settlement was approved Friday by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
A parallel investigation into Salem Footprint led to a $43 million settlement that was approved earlier this year.
ISO New England has also agreed to make additional investments in its compliance program and undergo monitoring by federal regulators for two years under the terms of the settlement.
The plant's operators, known now as Salem Harbor Power Development LP (DevCo), were forced into bankruptcy earlier this year after losing an appeal of an arbitration award to the former general contractor for the project, Iberdrola Energy Projects.
Iberdrola had been fired from the project.
The delay jeopardized payments called "capacity awards," a type of incentive to developers of new power plants — and a critical aspect of funding such plants.
Investigators found that ISO New England, after being informed of likely delays in the project, had failed to enforce multiple provisions that would have required Footprint to sell off the incentive.
Investigators also concluded that ISO New England was required to report information to a market monitor but did not disclose what it knew.
ISO New England neither admits nor denies the alleged violations in the complaint, according to a summary of the agreement.
In a statement released by ISO New England on Friday, the firm said that "we believe it is in the best interest of the region to settle, so we can focus our efforts on the important work being done to help New England achieve a reliable and clean energy future."
"Throughout the investigation, the ISO cooperated fully" with investigators," the firm said.
"ISO New England's senior management takes responsibility for the ISO's role in this matter," the firm said. The penalty, it said, will be paid by way of a reduction in executive compensation.
"While the root cause of these events stems from Salem Harbor Power Development's deception, ISO recognizes that this matter revealed inadequacies in the market rules and our internal controls, and areas where better judgments could have been made," ISO New England said in a statement. The nonprofit company said that once the issues became apparent, it promptly proposed changes and took action so that similar issues are identified and addressed in the future.
The firm said it has worked with stakeholders to establish automatic financial penalties for lateness, taking away the need for ISO staff to verify information.
It has also taken internal steps to address internal communication and compliance reporting, it said.
"ISO New England has learned from this experience, and have taken actions to prevent similar situations in the future," the firm said.
FERC acknowledged in the settlement that in light of the amount of money the plant's operators improperly received, the penalty might be seen as small.
"We recognize that a larger civil penalty might otherwise be appropriate given the magnitude of the capacity payments that ISO-NE made to Footprint," regulators said in a filing. "However, such a penalty likely would be passed on to the fee-paying entities, potentially compounding the harm to those entities and undermining the deterrent value of a larger civil penalty."
The matter is separate from another parcel of land that is being developed into a wind energy port.