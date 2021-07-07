New Hampshire Electric Cooperative chief executive Steve Camerino is leaving the utility to become executive director and CEO of McLane Middleton, the Manchester law firm where he served as an attorney for more than 30 years.
During his time at NHEC, Camerino said he worked with the utility as it faced the challenges of alternative forms of energy affecting the traditional power grid, and helped adopt new technology and equipment.
Some accomplishments during his tenure include adding the then-biggest solar array in New Hampshire in Moultonborough, and installing solar arrays that benefit low-income energy users, he said.
“We have done a lot of exciting things, and I think there will be more exciting things to come,” Camerino said in an interview Wednesday.
He said he will miss the 225 people he works with at NHEC.
Founded in 1939, NHEC is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative based in Plymouth, serving 85,000 homes and businesses in 118 New Hampshire communities, according to its website.
Camerino joined NHEC as president and CEO in March 2015. His last day at NHEC will be Aug. 6. The board has created a committee that has begun the search for the co-op’s next CEO.