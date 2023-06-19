US-NEWS-ENV-MIDWEST-CO2-PIPELINES-MCT

Granite Falls Energy in Minnesota produces 63 million gallons of ethanol using more than 20 million bushels of corn. Proposed pipelines to move carbon dioxide, a byproduct of ethanol production, that would crisscross the Upper Midwest have sparked controversy.  

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — The Minnesota River cuts through this quiet prairie town, powering a small hydroelectric plant in a 19th century dam. A winding downtown riverwalk flanks the west side of the river while a park stretches across the far bank. The dam’s frothy tailrace holds the promise of fish that attract families and pelicans.

The old-school hydro provides a tranquil scene in this town of about 2,700 residents. The town’s real energy powerhouse, however, stands on the outskirts, where the towering Granite Falls Energy plant produces 63 million gallons of ethanol annually.

A farmer tends a field, preparing for spring planting, in rural west-central Minnesota. 
Pelicans gather in the Minnesota River as it flows through downtown Granite Falls, Minnesota, a farming community in west-central Minnesota.  