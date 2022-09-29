New state study identifies benefits of solar generation
A new Department of Energy report looked at the cost and benefits for paying solar users that generate their own power and sell some of it back to the power grid. Dan Weeks, vice president for business development for Revision Energy, showed off the largest rooftop array of solar panels atop the roof of Associated Grocers’ distribution facility in Pembroke.

CONCORD — Subsidies for those using solar power slightly increase costs for other ratepayers, but a new state Department of Energy study finds they bring a major benefit by reducing stress on the traditional electric power grid and reducing the need to buy fossil fuel on the open market.

This long-anticipated study addresses the ongoing debate politically and legislatively about whether solar panels on individual home roofs and alongside buildings increase or actually lower energy rates for all other customers.

Solar gets less than market benefit from existing rates
This table from a state Department of Energy report concludes existing rates paid to solar generators is 40% less than what they would be worth in the open market. This "reverse cost shift" for other energy customers equaled $11 million in 2021.