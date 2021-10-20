NextEra Energy profit rises 13% on solid renewables demand Oct 20, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Seabrook Station is operated by NextEra Energy Resources on 900 acres on the seacoast of New Hampshire. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save NextEra Energy Inc reported a 13.1% jump in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, helped by higher demand for renewable power on the back of a global transition to cleaner energy sources.The company's clean energy business added 2,160 megawatts (MW) of renewables and storage projects to its backlog in the third quarter.NextEra has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the shift away from fossil fuels, helping it briefly overtake ExxonMobil in market value last year to become the largest U.S. energy firm.Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra's Florida Power and Light unit, which serves more than 5.1 million customers, reported a net income of $836 million, up nearly 10% from a year earlierThe company reported adjusted earnings of $1.483 billion, or 75 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept.30, compared with $1.31 billion, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesPolice: Husband of missing NH woman confesses to killing her, human remains found in vanHooksett's Stone House to get a new ownerTwo NH credit unions make Forbes ‘best’ listSearch for missing 5-year-old boy leads to lake in MerrimackCOVID-19, OT, labor shortage swell public worker salariesExecutive Council rejects $27M federal grant to oversee vaccinations over Sununu's objectionManchester police seek man after stabbing outside Home DepotNYC police arrest NH couple in connection with missing Merrimack boyFormer Portsmouth Naval Shipyard employee has to pay back $62K for stealing scrap metalOfficials: Somersworth homeless camp to be resettled Images Videos Collections2021 Deerfield FairManchester Primary Day 2021Mack Plaque 2021Goffstown Pumpkin Regatta2021 Footrace for the FallenMoose and foliage on Mount Cube