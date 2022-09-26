This winter promises to be perilous for New England residents faced with skyrocketing energy prices and record-high inflation that makes every trip to the grocery store an experience of sticker-shock.

The cost of keeping the lights on — and for those who heat with electricity to the keep house warm — is expected to go up as much as 64%, National Grid warned Wednesday. That spike is largely driven by a similar one in the price of natural gas needed to generate power. Meanwhile, oil will go up about 50% and propane 55%, meaning no one is exempt from the consequences.