SEABROOK -- Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff will discuss the 2019 safety performance of the Seabrook, New Hampshire, nuclear power plant during a virtual meeting June 3.
The online session will begin at 5:30 p.m. and online registration is required to take part. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with details for joining the meeting. To hear the presentation, those interested must register to obtain the phone call-in number, according to an NRC press release.
NRC staff responsible for plant inspection and oversight will participate, including the resident inspectors based full time at the site.
Seabrook operated safely in 2019. At the end of the year, all inspection findings and performance indicators were of very low safety significance, or green, according to the release. As a result, it remains under the NRC's normal level of oversight, which entails thousands of hours of inspection each year.
The NRC Reactor Oversight Process uses color-coded inspection findings and indicators to measure plant performance. The colors start at green and increase to white, yellow or red, commensurate with the safety significance of the issues involved. Inspection findings or performance indicators with more than very low safety significance trigger increased NRC oversight.
Inspections at Seabrook are performed by two NRC resident inspectors and specialist inspectors from the Region I Office in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.
The annual assessment letter for Seabrook, as well as the meeting notice, are available on the NRC website, www.nrc.gov. Current performance information is also available and updated quarterly.
Seabrook Station is operated by NextEra Energy Seabrook LLC.
The plant sits about 17 miles northwest -- as the seagull flies -- from parts of Gloucester and Rockport, Massachusetts.
