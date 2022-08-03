OPEC

A gas flame burns from a pipe close to an offshore oil platform in the Persian Gulf's Salman Oil Field, operated by the National Iranian Offshore Oil Co., near Lavan island, Iran, on Jan. 5. 2017.  

 Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg

OPEC+ snubbed months of diplomatic efforts from U.S. President Joe Biden with one of the smallest oil production increases in its history.

The cartel will add only 100,000 barrels a day of oil in September, giving a tight market extra supplies at a much slower pace than in recent months despite pressure from the White House to help cool prices.