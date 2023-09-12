FILE PHOTO: A man stands close to the Cardon refineryn which belongs to the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSAn in Punto Fijo

FILE PHOTO: A man stands close to the Cardon refinery, which belongs to the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSAn in Punto Fijo, Venezuela, July 22, 2016.  

 Carlos Jasso/Reuters

LONDON  - OPEC on Tuesday stuck to its forecasts for robust growth in global oil demand in 2023 and 2024 citing signs that major economies are faring better than expected despite headwinds such as high interest rates and elevated inflation.

World oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, compared with growth of 2.44 million bpd in 2023, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in a monthly report. Both forecasts were unchanged from last month.