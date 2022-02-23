PETERBOROUGH — The Peterborough Community Power Task Force is working on a plan to provide residents with cheaper and more earth-friendly electricity options.
The task force was formed to take advantage of a state law that allows municipalities to pool all the energy needs of their residents and businesses to purchase energy at wholesale prices, member Tony Cassidy said Wednesday.
The initial legislation passed in 2019 and was amended last year, he said. A similar state law has allowed the town to shop wholesale for its energy needs since 2013, he added.
“That program has been very successful,” Cassidy said “Since 2013, the town has averaged a savings of two cents per kilowatt-hour and they then increased their percent of electricity from renewal sources to 70% on average during that period. ”
The plan is to include varying tiers, such as one that would allow the customer to choose the cheapest option and another one that uses the most renewable energy sources. The option that supports the most renewable energy may cost more at first since the demand is high and the sources limited, Cassidy said, but he expects as more renewable energy providers crop up it could become the most affordable over time.
As more renewable energy sources become available the task force would like to eventually offer a 100% renewable option.
Once the plan is finalized it will have to go through the town approval process and then a state approval process. If all goes as planned, in about a year’s time residents and business owners could be receiving a letter in the mail asking them to pick a tier or opt-out and continue to receive the default Eversource prices.
The town would contract with a third party to negotiate for the best prices and provide them to customers.
The task force is holding public hearings this week and an online survey. The first public hearing was held Tuesday night with a second one Thursday night 5 to 6 p.m. at the Peterborough Town Library.