As Claire Bartlett looked on, a team of enthusiastic workers were installing solar panels on the roof of the cape-style home she and her husband, Kevin, own in Weare.
The team’s labor wasn’t going to cost the couple a penny.
The Bartletts are members of HAREI — Hillsborough County Area Renewable Energy Initiative — and the installation of the panels by organization members is known in the nonprofit group as a solar raiser.
Modeled after Amish barn raising and the tradition of neighbors helping neighbors, organization members donate their time installing the panels.
Members who benefit by having a raiser done at their home reciprocate by helping out at raisers for other members.
“That’s the beauty of it. It’s such an enthusiastic, volunteer group. People just want to help each other,” said Claire during the early morning spring event.
She and Kevin attended five solar raisers last year.
“We went to as many raisers as we could to meet people and learn about the organization. You help out, ask questions, share information,” said Claire, who like Kevin, worked that day on the racking needed for their panels to be placed.
Ideally, a homeowner will add just enough solar power to zero out their annual electric usage, according to the organization.
But some homeowners, like the Bartletts, will produce more electricity than they need. Their 27 panels will generate three times what they use.
The excess power will be pushed back to the electric grid through net metering, and the couple will be credited for the excess electricity.
In addition, they will receive a 30 percent federal tax credit on their project’s cost.
A solar panel’s output is expressed in units of watts. According to Chris Kolb, a Mont Vernon resident and the group’s president, the organization conservatively estimates that it costs a homeowner $2.20 per watt for their installation.
Excess electricity from panels could be used to power electric vehicles and other uses.
“It’s work, but it’s happy work,” Kolb said of their solar raisers.
“You feel like you’re helping somebody. There’s a good team spirit. Definitely camaraderie, tribe, community. It’s a collegial atmosphere. It’s not a party, that’s for sure. It’s definitely a happy event.”
“We actually prefer a paying forward model where you go to other’s projects first,” he added. “Try to learn what this thing is, put your hands on things. Most people appreciate the ethos of the community. That’s part of what they’re buying into.”
The group, which seeks to implement more efficient and sustainable energy practices with a focus on renewable energy for homeowners, began in 2012. The Bartletts’s installation was their 66th solar raiser.
The organization will educate people interested in solar about wiring the solar array, ordering materials, obtaining permits, inspections, grid connection, mounting panels, and net metering rules.
“If you have a do-it-yourself kind of mentality, if you have a community-minded mentality, this is attractive to a lot of people,” said Bedford resident and member Jean Fullerton.
According to the organization, HAREI also provides advice on home improvements for weatherization, energy efficient appliances and lighting, hot water, and modern energy efficient heating and air conditioning. Solar panels can also be ground-mounted.
When exposed to sunlight, solar panels generate direct current that is converted to alternating current by an inverter, according to HAREI.
Homeowners who have a large, mostly unshaded and unobstructed area on their roof or yard can benefit from solar, according to the group.
“If this seems doable to you, we encourage people to join our group. We help them determine whether solar makes sense for them. Whether or not they have enough sun, whether or not they have enough space on their roof, whether or not they need to replace their roof before they do anything, whether or not they need to cut down some trees,” Fullerton said.
The all-volunteer organization describes itself as a diverse group, including electricians, engineers, finance professionals, roofers, software professionals, and do-it-yourselfers who share a common goal of advancing renewable energy and energy efficiency, saving money, and helping the planet.
“What we’re trying to do is make New Hampshire carbon neutral one house at a time,” said board member Michael Dell Orfano, an Amherst resident. “As volunteers and as people concerned about the environment, we’re putting our money where our mouth is.”