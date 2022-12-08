MANCHESTER — The state’s largest electricity utility said a competitive auction likely contributed to bids for wholesale power that could reduce the average customer's monthly bill by 7% over the next six months.
Eversource executives said that on Tuesday it received 13 bids for small customers and one for large users for the period from Feb. 1 through Aug. 1.
Company officials believe this slight decline in prices, if approved by the state Public Utilities Commission, is not the start of a downward trend.
“Our customers in New Hampshire have already faced the unprecedented impact of all-time high energy supply costs earlier than most this year, and we know how frustrated they are as rising costs for other basic, daily needs persist throughout the economy as well,” said Penni Conner, Eversource Executive Vice President, Customer Experience and Energy Strategy, in a statement.
“While this decrease in electric supply costs is encouraging, global market volatility continues to keep prices near all-time highs and pose significant challenges for our customers.”
The proposed rate would reduce the power supply charge for residential and small business customers from 22.6 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) to 20.2 cents.
This would translate to a cut of roughly $14 a month for the average residential customer who uses 600 kilowatts of power, officials said.
Six months ago, Eversource and the state’s other major utilities all received PUC approval to nearly double the wholesale purchase power charge that appears on all monthly bills.
From February through July 2022, the Eversource power charge was only 10.7 kWh.
The utility is asking the PUC to act on its request by Dec. 15.
It’s warned that rejecting these bids could “destabilize the expectations” of suppliers and risk even fewer offers being made in the future.
Last month, company officials had warned state regulators they feared this auction would generate either few bids or ones that were "extraordinarily high."
As evidence, they pointed to wholesale power offers in Massachusetts and Connecticut that already have yielded higher default charges of $26 and $24 kWh in those two states, respectively.
Threat may have lowered bids
In testimony filed Thursday with the PUC, Parker Littlehale, Eversource Energy’s manager of wholesale power supply, said the utility’s threat to reject too-expensive offers and to buy power on the spot market if necessary might have produced some pencil-sharpening by the bidders.
“Currently, the only market trend is persistent volatility,” Littlehale concluded.
All Eversource customers have the option to buy their power from state-approved third-party suppliers or to receive this Default Service Rate.
In New Hampshire, 84% of residential customers pay the default rate, along with 31% of commercial customers and 7% of the large industrial market.
Eversource officials said the utility did not receive a satisfactory bid for part of the large customer base.
It is asking the PUC to permit an additional round of bids to come in next Jan. 12 to serve these customers.
The utility urges all customers to enroll in one of its payment plans or assistance programs if they need help with their energy bill.
The firm also offers energy efficiency solutions to help customers use less energy and better manage costs.
If approved, the utility would make its next power charge filing June 15 to cover the period of August 2023 through January 2024.