Littleton Water and Light Department

John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent The headquarters of the Littleton Water and Light Department is shown on Tuesday. A week ago, a judge ruled that the commission that oversees the department’s operation is subject to state financial-reporting requirements.

 By John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LITTLETON — In the wake of a judge’s ruling that it is subject by state law to file certain financial statements with the town, the commission that oversees the day-to-day operation of the Littleton Water and Light Department will soon consider its options.

Created by an act of the Legislature in 1903, Littleton Water and Light (LW&L), according to its website, “supplies electrical power and water to 5,500 customers.” LW&L said it purchases “wholesale electric power from suppliers through the New England Power Pool on a daily basis” while its “high quality drinking water originates in the nearby White Mountain National Forest watershed.”