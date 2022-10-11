John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent The headquarters of the Littleton Water and Light Department is shown on Tuesday. A week ago, a judge ruled that the commission that oversees the department’s operation is subject to state financial-reporting requirements.
LITTLETON — In the wake of a judge’s ruling that it is subject by state law to file certain financial statements with the town, the commission that oversees the day-to-day operation of the Littleton Water and Light Department will soon consider its options.
Created by an act of the Legislature in 1903, Littleton Water and Light (LW&L), according to its website, “supplies electrical power and water to 5,500 customers.” LW&L said it purchases “wholesale electric power from suppliers through the New England Power Pool on a daily basis” while its “high quality drinking water originates in the nearby White Mountain National Forest watershed.”
Gradually, the Legislature amended the act that founded the LW&L to require it to turn over year-end financials to the town; to turn over excess funds to the town; and to provide monthly profit-and-loss statements to the Littleton Board of Selectmen.
The same law gives the Littleton Board of Selectmen authority to appoint the members of the three-member commission.
On Dec. 29, 2020, the town sued the LW&L Commission in Grafton County Superior Court, alleging that the commission was not following its mandate and that, according to the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration (DRA), the commission owed the Town “close to $600,000.”
The commission failed to forward financial information “for consideration and approval by the annual town meeting,” said the lawsuit, which included an Oct. 26, 2020 letter from the Department Revenue Administration to the town in which the DRA pointed out that the LW&L Commission on Sept. 14, 2020 voted to “not comply” with the reporting of the Municipals Budget Law.
If the commission did not cooperate with the town in helping it present “a gross proper budget” to the DRA, the DRA warned that it could sue the town and commission into compliance or it could adjust the tax rate to reflect LW&L revenue.
The town’s lawsuit says that the commission offered “no rational explanation or valid legal analysis to justify these failings, instead only making it clear that to do so could be ‘a change,’ from how they have done before and want to continue doing.”
Judge Lawrence McLeod Jr., in an order signed Sept. 30, and filed with the court on Oct. 3, wrote that contrary to the commission’s allegation, the town controls the LW&L, noting that the 1903 law authorized the town “and not another entity to distribute light and water to its residents” and also to select delegates to oversee that process.
But the commission in response said it was the Legislature’s intent that it be a separate entity by the fact that “the Town does not control the operation of the LW&L.”
MacLeod acknowledged that while the town does not control its “day-to-day operation,” the LW&L “is still a function of the Town …”
“Lack of direct control by the Town,” he said in granting the town’s motion for summary judgment and rejecting a similar motion by the commission, “does not change the conclusion that LW&L is part of the Town,” and therefore subject to the Municipal Budget Law.
While declining to comment on MacLeod’s order, LW&L Superintendent Tom Considine on Tuesday said the commission will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 to consider it.