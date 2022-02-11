CONCORD — The state Public Utilities Commission pulled the brake on its plan to make significant cuts to energy efficiency programs after an earlier order came under attack from Gov. Chris Sununu, public utilities, conservation advocates and businesses making these building improvements.
The three-person PUC issued a new ruling late Thursday, restoring spending for these programs to 2020-2021 levels.
“Although the Commission has no reason to question the process by which it arrived at the rate reductions … the Commission nonetheless finds it just and reasonable and in the public interest to approve the terms of a settlement agreement negotiated by the Department of Justice,” the commission wrote.
Donald Reis, the state’s consumer advocate, had appealed the PUC’s order to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
Following the latest decision, Reis had confirmed his office was dropping its bid to suspend the PUC's entire decision.
"Frankly, it's about time. I have yet to talk to an organization, public official, or legislator that thought the PUC's order on energy efficiency was a good one, and I'm grateful that the Office of the Consumer Advocate kept the pressure on by asking for a stay,” said Sam Evans-Brown, executive director of Clean Energy N.H.
A Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) spokesman said it’s a good sign but urged more attention to the issue.
“The PUC made the right call today, but the work isn’t over yet,” said CLF attorney Nick Krakoff. “The decision to gut popular energy efficiency programs was irresponsible and radical, and today’s news is a step in the right direction. Nevertheless, it’s still up to the Supreme Court to officially reject the PUC’s rollbacks of energy efficiency programs and put the state on a path to a cleaner, more affordable energy future.”
PUC had rejected utility deal to raise spending
Last fall, the renewable energy sector and the state’s major utilities had agreed to a $358 million budget for these projects from 2021-2023.
But in November, the PUC instead ordered the utilities to cut spending in that agreement by about $200 million. This would have reduced energy efficiency spending from $176 million over the past three years down to roughly $158 million over the next three.
A Superior Court judge earlier had turned down the attempt to block the PUC’s order.
Gov. Chris Sununu and Energy Commissioner Jared Chicoine both said last month that they supported a stay of the PUC’s order to keep the current energy efficiency level of spending in place.
Sununu said he appreciated the PUC’s desire not to increase energy costs for consumers, but said he had concerns proposed cuts to these programs could cause them to “wither on the vine.”
The latest seven-page decision of the PUC left in place other aspects of the decision, but the Legislature, with bipartisan support, has made moves in recent weeks to assert its authority.
The State Senate approved a bill (HB 549) making it clear that lawmakers, not the PUC, set the policy on energy efficiency.
It also would tie annual spending on energy efficiency to a cost-of-living index, which would likely cause it to go up each year.
Evans-Brown said it’s important for lawmakers to finish this job.
“While yesterday's order should give the utilities enough certainty to reopen NH Saves, a lot of work remains to be done to start making progress again on crafting good policies that will help Granite Staters stop wasting money and energy,” Evans-Brown said.
“I'm looking forward to starting those conversations as soon as HB 549 becomes law."