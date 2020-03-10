The Public Utilities Commission extended the deadline for Liberty Utilities’ pilot program to install Tesla-made home batteries after the rollout was delayed.
Liberty spokesman John Shore said Liberty is working with Tesla on the project and hopes to have the first batteries installed in about three weeks.
“We are extremely happy that we can install the batteries now,” Shore said.
The first phase of the project will install 200 batteries in 100 homes, with two batteries per home. Under the extended deadlines, Liberty has until June 30 to install the first 100 batteries, and until Sept. 30 for the next 100.
The original deadlines were Feb. 28 and May 31.
Shore said the delay in rolling out the batteries was caused by an extensive cybersecurity review performed by Tesla, which took longer than expected.
As a result, some customers have dropped off the waiting list, so Shore said there are still some spots open for customers who wish to participate in the program.
The program, which was greenlit by the PUC in January 2019, would have customers pay $25 per month per battery, and charge three different rates based on the time of day and the amount of energy demand. During peak times the batteries will automatically kick on to offset grid usage, while the rate will increase.
The off-peak rates (6.83 cents per kilowatt hour) are from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., mid-peak rates (15.26 cents) are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and critical peak rates (36.44 cents) are from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Liberty will cover the installation and maintenance costs for the first 10 years.
The idea is to create a smart and dynamic electrical system that responds to the usage habits of customers in order to control costs through reducing aggregate demand.
A second phase of the pilot program will see another 300 batteries installed, and some additional third-party battery manufacturers will be able to participate as well.