CONCORD — Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, urged Gov. Chris Sununu to create a state program to expand eligibility for fuel assistance after one utility asked state regulators to double the electricity charge they pass on to consumers.
In response, Sununu announced later Wednesday that for the first time, the state was offering federal energy aid during the summer months to help eligible families deal with higher costs to cool their homes.
“While there is not much that states can do to rebuff federal inaction, we are doing what we can at the state level to ease the burden on low-income families,” Sununu said.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, said Sununu rejected incentives for renewable energy lawmakers have passed in recent years.
“Chris Sununu has repeatedly vetoed bipartisan clean energy initiatives that would shift our reliance off of fossil fuels and increase our investments in clean energy,” Sherman said in a statement.
Liberty Utilities requested the state Public Utilities Commission approve a 100% increase in the fuel adjustment charge the commission must approve for each utility every six months.
This charge starting Aug. 1 would be 22.2 cents per kilowatt hour (kwh) compared to 11 cents for the previous six months.
A year ago, Liberty’s cost of power rate was only 8.4 cents per kwh.
Consumer Advocate Donald Kreis said this would lead to an increase of 47% on the bill the average residential customer pays.
Kreis said soaring prices for natural gas is driving these increases and he predicted they would go still higher this winter.
“In New England, we rely on natural gas for the majority of our electricity. Natural gas futures prices for the coming winter have hit $30 per unit, Kreis said.
Highest since energy deregulation
This increase would be the highest one since 1996 when the state deregulated the electricity market.
Since then, utilities have not been able to generate their own power and have to buy it.
PUC Chairman Dan Goldner told the council most of the major utilities will be requesting similar increases in the coming weeks.
Eversource, the state’s largest utility, was planning to make public this week its request for a higher cost of energy charge on monthly power bills.
Under federal law, fuel aid is only available to families making 60% or less of the state’s median income.
In New Hampshire, that translates to $74,000 a year for a family of four.
Gatsas said Sununu should consider using unspent federal aid from the COVID-19 pandemic to make more families eligible.
“We’ll look into that,” Sununu responded.
Sununu said he had set aside as unspent about $200 million of the $1.2 billion grant that New Hampshire received from pandemic aid Congress approved.
Energy Commissioner Jared Chicoine said the state would have to create its own program to give fuel aid to other families.
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said she too would support giving additional families some help.
“I am glad to hear the state is at least looking into expanding eligibility for homeowners,” Warmington said.
Chicoine said the state does have nearly twice as much money to give help to families in the fuel assistance program.
The state used federal American Rescue Plan Act grants rather than its annual fuel assistance to provide $27 million in aid last winter.
This means the state will be able to use last year’s fuel assistance grant to provide more than $50 million in aid over the next 12 months, Chicoine said.
The state energy agency put out an information sheet Wednesday on the higher costs and options that consumers have to cope with them.