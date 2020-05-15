LONDON -- U.S. petroleum consumption has started to rise as the economy emerges from lockdowns imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus, giving the oil industry hope it has come through the lowest point in the cycle.
Similar recoveries in fuel consumption are expected at varying rates across the other major economies as they gradually emerge from lockdown and are likely to push the oil market into supply deficit in the third quarter.
In most cases, the recovery in petroleum demand is expected to be led by middle distillates, as the manufacturing, construction and freight transportation sectors return to work.
Gasoline consumption will increase, with some diversion of travel from public transport to private motor cars for health reasons, but with the overall gain limited by the loss of leisure-related travel.
But jet fuel use is likely to remain depressed for an extended period, as continued quarantines and pressure to introduce social distancing on flights prevents the sector struggles from resuming meaningful schedules.
The result will be an increase in relative demand for light distillates (gasoline) compared with middle distillates (diesel but especially jet), which the refining system will have to accommodate.
In the United States, the total volume of petroleum products supplied to the domestic market averaged 16.8 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, estimates from the U.S. Energy Information Administration found.
In many states and counties, stay-at-home orders have been relaxed, with more businesses reopening and an increase in the number of car journeys, which is propelling a significant increase in gasoline consumption.
Gasoline supplied has now risen by more than 2 million bpd since early April, though still another 2 million bpd below pre-lockdown rates.
The gradual resumption in industrial activity and freight movements is also driving a rebound in the consumption of middle distillates, such as road diesel. Distillate supplied has risen by around 1 million bpd since early April, and is running at just 0.5 million bpd below pre-lockdown rates.
If the major economies continue their progressive exit from lockdown, the decline in global oil consumption should be down to 12-15 million bpd by the end of June from as much as 25-30 million bpd in early April.
By the start of July, global oil consumption should exceed production, assuming OPEC+ members continue to restrain their output and U.S. shale production continues to decline as a result of low prices.
In this scenario, global petroleum inventories will peak in the second quarter, and start to draw down significantly during the third quarter.
Traders' expectations that inventories will fall have already driven a sharp narrowing in the calendar spreads for the third quarter.