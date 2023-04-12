Sam Evans-Brown, executive director of Clean Energy NH, left to right, joins U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Claremont Mayor Dale Girard on Wednesday for a photo following a clean-energy discussion led by Hassan at the MakerSpace in Claremont.
By John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent
Steve and Michelle Goldsmith, who are married, are two of the co-founders of the MakerSpace in Claremont, which hosted a discussion on clean energy.
If you’re thinking of what to get the MakerSpace on the occasion of its fifth anniversary later this year, you may want to consider a battery storage system.
Already sold on the benefits of renewable energy, the MakerSpace has 178 solar panels on the roof of its home in the former Sawtooth Building at 46 Main St. that — with one exception — generate plenty of electricity to power the lights, tools and computers in the former mill, with electricity left over to sell onto the grid.
The MakerSpace has machinery and specialized equipment onsite, said Steve Goldsmith, one of its three co-founders, including a laser cutter. Common in industry, but less so in the possession of a non-profit like MakerSpace, a laser cutter can do many things, said Goldsmith, including cutting a pattern for a quilt.
The tool can also give training, not readily found in the Claremont area, he said, to a person looking to get a well-paying job in the commercial, not creative, sector.
To allow as many people as possible find their potential, it was necessary for MakerSpace to control costs and one way it did so was by installing a solar array.
“We don’t buy electricity when the sun is out,” Goldsmith told representatives of the City of Claremont, including Mayor Dale Girard, and of statewide conservation groups who met Wednesday at the MakerSpace for a clean-energy discussion hosted by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
He said that since the solar array became operational, the MakerSpace’s annual energy costs went down from $13,000 to $4,000, but the fact that the MakerSpace is paying anything is irksome.
The reason for the cost, he explained, is that the brief, 15-minute daily period when all MakerSpace equipment and employees power up just happens to be the most expensive time of day to buy electricity off the market.
He thinks a battery storage system would allow MakerSpace to reserve electricity that it generates to be used at that time of day, thereby reducing costs further.
Hassan, who supported MakerSpace getting funding for the construction of the solar array from the Northern Border Regional Commission, said now is a good time for nonprofits, municipalities, businesses and homeowners to avail themselves of federal tax credits and energy rebates.
The administration of President Biden has made major investments into clean energy, said Hassan, and there are many programs available.
Hassan noted that the bipartisan infrastructure law has $73 billion for clean energy transmission and for domestic battery energy storage and development. Meanwhile, the Inflation Reduction Act that she also worked on promotes the growth of the clean energy economy, which her office said helps reduce energy costs and reduce carbon emissions.
Girard said renewable energy is an important topic for the city and the state.
Andre LaFreniere, founder of Freniere Energy Advisors, said in the approximately dozen years has worked with the city, the city’s energy costs —thanks to efficiencies and a solar array at the municipal wastewater treatment plant — have reduced Claremont’s energy use by between 30% and 35%.
City Manager Yoshi Manale said the city is looking at installing solar arrays on other buildings.
During a brief interview after the discussion, Hassan said she believes the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act will be of significant benefit to New Hampshire. The state, she said, “will definitely lower the cost of energy” while creating jobs in New Hampshire.
The IRA, which has a “made-in-the USA” provision, will also ensure that the components necessary for clean-energy systems will be manufactured domestically, she said