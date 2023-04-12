Hassan at MakerSpace
Buy Now

Sam Evans-Brown, executive director of Clean Energy NH, left to right, joins U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Claremont Mayor Dale Girard on Wednesday for a photo following a clean-energy discussion led by Hassan at the MakerSpace in Claremont.

 By John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

If you’re thinking of what to get the MakerSpace on the occasion of its fifth anniversary later this year, you may want to consider a battery storage system.

Already sold on the benefits of renewable energy, the MakerSpace has 178 solar panels on the roof of its home in the former Sawtooth Building at 46 Main St. that — with one exception — generate plenty of electricity to power the lights, tools and computers in the former mill, with electricity left over to sell onto the grid.