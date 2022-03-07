CONCORD — Soaring inflation, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and this long, expensive winter have made high energy prices a volatile issue that could powerfully move voters in New Hampshire’s 2022 elections.
For the first time since 2008, the national average price of gas in the U.S. has surpassed $4 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices have spiked 41 cents per gallon in the past week. On Friday alone, the national average rose 15 cents.
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., has called for suspending the 18-cents-per-gallon federal gas tax through the rest of the year.
Hassan, who is out in front of the White House and her own Senate Democratic leadership on this, in 2014 was the last New Hampshire governor to sign a state gasoline tax increase, the first hike in 23 years.
“There is nothing worse than a death-bed conversion to conservatism when somebody has a gun to your head,” said Patrick Griffin, a veteran Republican political strategist.
“It’s the sad old story again. You can’t be for stopping energy exploration energy and production and somehow creating a world that isn’t dependent on despot dictators.”
Rob Werner, state director of the left-leaning League of Conservation Voters, said Hassan is leading the fight to lower energy prices while remaining committed to spending more to reduce fossil fuel dependency.
“The most recent increase in prices on a barrel of oil rests squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin,” said Warner, whose group has already spent more than $1 million backing Hassan’s election.
“It doesn’t take away the need to build a clean energy economy, to transition from fossil fuels to a new way of providing energy that will create more jobs and economic opportunity.”
Last week revealed ominous signs this price spike has voters in a foul mood, which could worsen.
Warning signs, waning patience
The Business and Industry Association’s annual survey of New Hampshire consumer confidence found a record-low 13% thought their personal finances would be better a year from now. Only 7% said it was a good time for them to buy a household item.
“The pessimistic outlook and weakened consumer confidence reflected in these poll results is understandable, given the financial hits from higher gas and home heating costs of the past few months,” BIA President Michael Skelton said
On Capitol Hill, the Joint Economic Committee reported that in New England, energy costs were up 31% from a year ago, dwarfing a 4% increase in food prices and 3% hike in housing.
The average price for gas in New Hampshire last week was $3.80 a gallon, a year ago it was $2.61, and in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic it was $2.14.
On March 1, the average price for a gallon of home heating oil was $4.01; that’s 29% more than the $2.84 cost 12 months ago, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
“I think gas prices have already moved voters away, and now the question, can Biden and Hassan win them back?” asked Dante Scala, professor of politics at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
“Gas prices are right in everyone’s face every single week. You stare at the tank and get angry and angrier as you watch the numbers rack up over $50.”
Two weeks ago, Hassan gave to CNN her own “drill, baby, drill” sound bite.
“We need to push harder to increase the amount of oil, see if there’s more we could do to add to the supply side there,” Hassn said.
Gov. Chris Sununu joined 24 of the 27 other Republican governors on Friday in urging President Biden to reboot his policy and pursue energy independence by ending bans on energy production on federal lands and bringing back the Keystone XL Pipeline.
“People in our states cannot afford another spike at the gas pump, and our allies cannot afford to be held hostage by Putin’s tyranny and aggression,” Sununu and the governors wrote in their letter.
Catherine Corkery, state director of the left-of-center Sierra Club, said Sununu stood by and failed to push through his hand-picked Public Utilities Commission a big increase in spending on New Hampshire Saves to support efficiency upgrades that reduce energy bills for homeowners and businesses. Electric utilities and the energy retrofit firms had embraced the increase.
Two weeks ago, Sununu signed a bill (HB 549) that keeps the same spending levels in place for the next few years, indexed to inflation.
“It’s not even a Band-Aid. It puts us back to where we were, a reset to mediocre,” Corkery said.
“We are so far behind the other New England states that it’s not even funny.”
Arnie Arnesen, a former Democratic nominee for governor and radio talk show host, said oil company executives were doing cartwheels over the Russian invasion, delighted they could use it to raise prices still higher.
“Could they increase production? Sure they could, after pocketing $171 billion in profits last year,” Arnesen said.
“They have driven us to the point of a climate crisis. They don’t need a new lease. They don’t need a new drill.”
Price probe sought
Hassan hit that talking point last Thursday, calling upon the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether energy companies were price-gouging.
“Big oil and gas corporations continue to increase prices for consumers at the pump, while engaging in stock buybacks and fighting to keep tax breaks that force taxpayers to subsidize their record profits,” Hassan said in her letter.
Over the past four months, Hassan lobbied for and Biden has approved two releases of stockpiles from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the latest coming last week.
GOP opponent and Senate President Chuck Morse last week called the move “reckless.”
Hassan’s gas tax holiday has many fans and foes. Democratic activist Arnesen is in the anti- camp.
“A tax holiday? What do those taxes pay for? Infrastructure. What do you think you are doing? It makes no sense,” Arnesen railed.
Hassan’s plan would continue paying for infrastructure from the federal treasury, further raising the federal deficit.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, American Society of Civil Engineers and many Democratic congressional leaders oppose the idea.
“Even if they got a gas tax holiday right, how much of that would benefit consumers? Would prices really come down as far?” UNH’s Scala asked.
“You can see why Hassan is trying to find an out here. She’s pleading, ‘Look, I am doing something for you.’”
Republican congressional candidate Gail Huff Brown of Rye has endorsed the concept, which in the past had the support of former U.S. Sen. John E. Sununu, R-N.H.
GOP Governors Ron DeSantis in Florida and Glenn Youngkin in Virginia both endorsed a gas tax holiday for their states.
Tax hike widened I-93
As governor eight years ago, Hassan signed a bill that raised the gasoline tax 4 cents a gallon to generate $30 million more a year for road and bridge work, notably the widening of Interstate 93.
“Senator Hassan, a repeat gas-tax proponent herself, has only offered election-year gimmicks that have been panned by both parties and economists alike,” said U.S. Senate GOP hopeful Kevin Smith of Londonderry last week.
In August 2012, while running for governor in a race Hassan won, Smith said that if elected he could be open to a gas tax hike.
“‘We haven’t raised it as a state since the 1990s and the reality is it is a user fee,’ Smith said at the time.
Greg Moore, state director of the fiscally conservative Americans for Prosperity, fought the Hassan gas tax hike, and said it’s no shock that incumbent politicians pander on a visceral pocketbook issue like this one as it gets closer to an election.
“It shouldn’t take the accountability of facing the voters to get policymakers to start paying attention to their constituents,” said Moore, whose AFP group has been backed by oil and gas executives.
“For those of us who have been working towards affordable, reliable energy for years, it’s great that folks in Congress are starting to pay attention. It’s just a shame that it takes such a crisis to make that a reality.”