RAYMOND, Maine — Riley Tardiff is doing more drifting and docking at sandbars on Sebago Lake this summer, and sees many other boaters doing the same in an effort to save fuel.

"The sandbar by the state park was packed on July 4 this year. I love cruising around. But this year, I'm anchoring and swimming from sandbars more. A lot of people are," said Tardiff, of Naples. "The gas prices definitely have had an impact."