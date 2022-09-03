FILE PHOTO: A view of the gas compressor station in Gabinek near Wloclawek

Warning signs are pictured in front of the gas compressor station, a part of Polish section of the Yamal pipeline that links Russia with western Europe which is owned by a joint venture of Gazprom and PGNiG but is operated by Poland's state-owned gas transmission company Gaz-System, in Gabinek near Wloclawek, Poland, on May 23. The signs read: "Attention! Explosion risk. Zone 2" and "Natural gas. Keep fire away." 

 KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS/FILE PHOTO

Russia kept one of its main gas supply routes to Europe shut on Saturday, stoking fears of winter fuel shortages and spotlighting differences between Gazprom and Germany's Siemens Energy over repair work on the pipeline.

Already struggling to tame soaring gas prices, European governments had expected the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to resume flows after a short maintenance this week but Russia abruptly canceled the restart, citing an oil leak in a turbine.