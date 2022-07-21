BEXBACH, Germany - Natural gas began flowing again through the main pipeline from Russia to Germany on Thursday, allaying European fears that a shut-off during scheduled maintenance would become permanent but not resolving broader concerns that Russia is holding the continent's energy hostage.

Gas flows resumed through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline at 6 a.m., according to data provided by German operator Gascade, but at less than half its capacity. The gas had been turned off to accommodate 10 days of work on the pipeline under the Baltic Sea.